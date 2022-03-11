+170 companies participate in al-Sulaymaniyah Spring Festival

Shafaq News / The fourth Spring festival has been launched today, Friday, in al-Sulaymaniyah governorate.

The festival's organizers say the festival aims to help citizens get the goods they need at affordable prices.

The festival's media official, Shawki Omar Mahmoud, said in a press conference that the festival is supervised by al-Sulaymaniyah's local government, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as the importer and exporter Union of the Kurdistan region.

According to Mahmoud, more than 170 companies participating in the festival, from Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, Iran, display foodstuffs, handicrafts, cosmetics, furniture, clothes, and shoes.

Last year, more than 200 companies participated in the Spring Festival activities.