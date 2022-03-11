Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

+170 companies participate in al-Sulaymaniyah Spring Festival

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-11T13:09:51+0000
+170 companies participate in al-Sulaymaniyah Spring Festival

Shafaq News / The fourth Spring festival has been launched today, Friday, in al-Sulaymaniyah governorate. 

The festival's organizers say the festival aims to help citizens get the goods they need at affordable prices.

The festival's media official, Shawki Omar Mahmoud, said in a press conference that the festival is supervised by al-Sulaymaniyah's local government, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as the importer and exporter Union of the Kurdistan region. 

According to Mahmoud, more than 170 companies participating in the festival, from Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, Iran, display foodstuffs, handicrafts, cosmetics, furniture, clothes, and shoes.

Last year, more than 200 companies participated in the Spring Festival activities.

related

Demonstrators protest the lack of services in a village in al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-09-12 08:15:52
Demonstrators protest the lack of services in a village in al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of 10 million dinars fine against New Year's Eve parties

Date: 2020-12-27 10:31:16
Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of 10 million dinars fine against New Year's Eve parties

More than 1,500,000 tourists visited al-Sulaymaniyah in 2021, Governor says

Date: 2021-12-31 11:17:18
More than 1,500,000 tourists visited al-Sulaymaniyah in 2021, Governor says

4.7-magnitude earthquake reported in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-11-10 06:33:56
4.7-magnitude earthquake reported in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Sulaymaniyah registers a Black Fungus fatality today

Date: 2021-06-01 13:47:30
Al-Sulaymaniyah registers a Black Fungus fatality today

70 thousand tourists poured to al-Sulaymaniyah in al-Adha's first two days

Date: 2021-07-22 12:54:02
70 thousand tourists poured to al-Sulaymaniyah in al-Adha's first two days

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake in al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-02-13 10:45:00
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake in al-Sulaymaniyah

Hospital in al-Sulaymaniyah warns of drug shortage 

Date: 2022-03-03 06:56:01
Hospital in al-Sulaymaniyah warns of drug shortage 