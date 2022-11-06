Report

12 MPs resign from Kurdistan Parliament

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-11-06T10:47:30+0000
12 MPs resign from Kurdistan Parliament

Shafaq News / 12 representatives in the Parliament of the Kurdistan Region submitted on Sunday their resignation, protesting the decision to extend the Parliament mandate.

The resigning MPs are members of the Kurdistan Justice Group, the Gorran movement, and the New Generation Movement, in addition to independent MPs.

The head of the Kurdistan Justice Group, Abdulsattar Majeed, said in a press conference today that the MPs that resigned today already rejected the "illegal" decision to extend the Parliament mandate.

It is worth noting that November 6 marks the end of the Parliament's fifth legislative session.

