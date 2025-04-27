10,000+ MW power capacity by 2026: KRG announces GE.N partnership

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region plans to add more than 1,000 MW to its electricity grid by early 2026, KRG Minister of Electricity Kamil Mohammad announced on Sunday.

During a contract signing ceremony between Toros and General Electric (GE.N) in al-Sulaymaniyah province, Mohammad addressed concerns over the Region's electricity shortage, acknowledging the ongoing complaints over the past 33 years. He pointed out that until 2005, the Kurdistan Region had only two hydroelectric power stations—Dukan and Darbandikhan—that together produced a maximum of 200 MW.

In contrast, the Region now generates 8,189 MW of electricity, with 5,250 MW (64%) coming from GE.N. Mohammad highlighted the company's essential role in rebuilding and upgrading the Region’s electricity infrastructure, stating, "The partnership with General Electric has been vital in transforming our electricity sector, and their continued support will be crucial for future projects.”

The minister also pointed to an ongoing project at the Khor Mor field, which aims to increase gas production by an additional 250 million standard cubic feet (MMscf). Mohammad expressed optimism that the project will be operational by the first quarter of 2026, contributing over 1,200 MW to the national grid and supporting both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq’s electricity network.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, also present at the ceremony, reinforced the government’s broader energy goals, emphasizing that the KRG aims to provide electricity not only to specific areas of Kurdistan but to all Iraqi provinces. "Our vision is clear: we will not rest until every region of Iraq has access to reliable electricity," he remarked.

Talabani also stressed the government's commitment to achieving this goal while prioritizing cleaner, more sustainable energy sources. "We are focused on sustainability and cleaner energy options to ensure that our energy policies benefit both the people and the environment," he added.