US and Iraq commence joint security talks in Washington

Shafaq News/ The United States and Iraq have begun a joint security dialogue in Washington, US Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski announced on Monday.

"Today starts the U.S.-Iraq Joint Security Cooperation Dialogue in D.C. where security officials from the US and Iraq will discuss the future of the coalition mission and strengthening security cooperation between our nations." Romanowski posted on X.

The talks follow three rounds of negotiations in February, March, and April, which aimed at a measured and gradual reduction of the Global Coalition forces in Iraq upon the request of the Iraqi Government.

Last January, a joint Higher Military Commission (HMC) between Iraq and the US-led Coalition in Baghdad was established, with three subcommittees also formed to discuss the threat of ISIS, the operational environment, and the capabilities of the Iraqi Security Forces.

HMC is also concerned with reviewing the Coalition's mission after Iraq's victory against ISIS.

Around 2,500 US military personnel are currently stationed in Iraq as part of the Coalition. These troops are based at three main locations: Ain al-Asad Airbase in Al-Anbar, Harir Airbase in Erbil, and Camp Victory near Baghdad International Airport.