Kirkuk to launch 30 MW solar power plant project

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Kirkuk provincial administration announced the commencement of land allocation for the construction of a power plant.

Ali Hammadi, the technical assistant to the Kirkuk Governor, told Shafaq News, "The administration has begun preparing land for the establishment of a 30-megawatt solar power plant." He noted that this initiative is in line with the Prime Minister's directives, in collaboration with the Ministry of Electricity, to develop renewable energy plants in accordance with the national strategy for clean energy use.

Hammadi added that Kirkuk had initiated its plan's first phase by installing solar energy systems in over 90 locations, including government buildings, schools, and health centers, with a budget exceeding three billion dinars.

"The second phase will cover dozens of government institutions with a budget exceeding six billion dinars, in addition to thousands of citizens who have adopted clean energy, positioning Kirkuk as one of the leading cities in Iraq in this field." He explained.