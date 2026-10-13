Shafaq News- Baghdad

Murad Ismail, head of the parliamentary Yazidi Cause Alliance, expressed disappointment on Tuesday over the lack of Yazidi representation in Iraq’s cabinet, despite the creation of new ministries and the planned vote this week to fill vacant ministerial posts.

In a statement, Ismail acknowledged that the alliance’s number of parliamentary seats did not automatically entitle it to a ministerial portfolio. However, he noted that the Yazidi community numbers more than 700,000 people, including around 500,000 in Iraq and 200,000 who fled the country because of persecution and genocide.

“Like other Iraqi communities, the Yazidis have the right to ministerial representation that reflects their share of the population and their national role,” Ismail said.

He urged the prime minister to address the lack of Yazidi representation in the cabinet by ensuring the community has meaningful and effective representation across state institutions, particularly through deputy minister and director-general positions.

On Tuesday, the Iraqi parliament’s media office announced that lawmakers would meet on Thursday to vote on candidates for deputy prime minister posts and vacant and newly created ministerial positions.