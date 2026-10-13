Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s parliament will meet Thursday to vote on candidates for vacant and newly created cabinet positions, including deputy prime minister posts, the parliament’s media office announced Tuesday evening.

The agenda lists a single item: a vote on candidates for deputy prime minister posts and vacant or newly created ministerial positions.

Before the agenda was released, a source familiar with the matter identified to Shafaq News several candidates for vacant ministerial posts in Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s government. The candidates represent various political blocs.

The session follows a date proposed by the prime minister, while consultations continue over the selection of his deputies.