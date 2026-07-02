Washington restarts dollar shipments to Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The United States has resumed some air shipments of US dollars to Iraq, months after suspending them to pressure Baghdad to distance itself from Tehran, The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing two aides to Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi.

Government spokesperson Haider Al-Aboudi told the newspaper that "the problem has been resolved," while Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's financial adviser, Mudhar Mohammed Salih, confirmed the transfers had restarted.

The Trump administration halted the shipments in April, withholding the country's own funds generated from oil sales. The decision coincided with negotiations over Iraq's new government, as Washington opposed candidates it considered close to Tehran and pressed Baghdad to bring Iran-linked armed groups under tighter state control.

Iraqi officials disclosed at the time that the US had suspended cooperation with and financial support for Iraq's security services. The restrictions remain in place, according to another Iraqi official cited by the newspaper.

This is a developing story...