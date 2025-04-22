Unprecedented trip: Iraqi President Rashid arrives in Diyala province
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid arrived in Diyala province, marking the first presidential visit to the region since 2003.
Rashid will hold meetings with officials in Baqubah, the provincial capital, before visiting the Kurdish-majority town of Khanaqin to assess conditions and engage with local administrators, a well-informed source revealed on Monday.
