Unidentified missile rocks Iraq's Saladin with Israel-Iran escalation

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, an Iraqi police source reported that an unidentified missile struck a remote area in the southern part of Saladin Province.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that the missile landed on an open dirt field in the Makishifa area of Samarra district in the early hours of the morning, with no injuries reported.

Specialized teams have yet to determine the missile’s type or its origin, according to the source, who noted that an investigation into the incident has been opened.

The missile’s landing coincides with early-morning Israeli airstrikes on locations inside Iran, launched in response to an October 1 attack by Tehran on Israel. According to Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee, the airstrikes targeted Iranian missile production facilities, which he described as an "immediate and direct threat" due to their role in manufacturing rockets aimed at Israel.

Iranian state agency IRNA confirmed strikes on facilities in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces, claiming the attacks caused "limited damage" and were intercepted by air defenses.