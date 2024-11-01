Iraqi police arrest three suspects, uncover explosives in Saladin province

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi police forces in Saladin province detained wanted suspects and discovered explosives linked to ISIS fighters east of the province, a security source informed Shafaq News agency.

The source stated, “Police units apprehended three individuals wanted on various charges during surprise checkpoints in the Baiji district and at the southern entrance of Tikrit.”

The suspects were arrested under judicial warrants and have been transferred to police headquarters for investigation before facing legal proceedings.

In a related incident, the source reported that the 5th Emergency Regiment discovered a stash of ISIS explosives while patrolling the “Arab al-Shajar” area in the village of “Al-Akasa.” The findings included ammunition containers with 120 rounds of 14mm anti-aircraft weaponry, remnants from ISIS operations, which have since been secured for deactivation.