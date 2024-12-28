Two children killed by ISIS cluster bomb in Saladin province

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, an Iraqi security source reported the death of two children, aged 8 and 7, due to the explosion of a cluster bomb left behind by ISIS in Tikrit, Saladin Province.

The source added that the children were shepherds, and their bodies had been handed over to their families.

Historical Context

Cluster bombs pose a key danger in Iraq, especially due to their extensive use in past conflicts like the 1991 Gulf War and the 2003 invasion. These munitions scatter smaller bomblets over large areas, many of which fail to explode on impact, leaving dangerous remnants.

The humanitarian impact is severe, with civilians, especially children, being the primary victims. In 2022, Iraq saw 1,172 new casualties from cluster munitions, the highest annual number since 2010.