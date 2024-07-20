Unemployment rises to 15.56% in 2023 in Iraq

Shafaq News / The unemployment rate in Iraq saw a slight increase in 2023, rising by 0.2 percentage points to reach 15.56%, according to a recent report by the German market and consumer data firm Statista.

The report highlighted a year-over-year increase of 3.31% compared to 2022. The unemployment rate measures the proportion of the economically active population currently without work but actively seeking employment.

It does not account for economically inactive individuals such as long-term unemployed, children, or retirees.

Statista's data shows a notable upward trend in Iraq's unemployment rate since 2018, when it was recorded at 13.02%. This marks a significant rise from the 8.71% unemployment rate recorded in 2004.