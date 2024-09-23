Iraq ranks 32nd globally, 9th regionally for unemployment rates

Shafaq News/ Iraq has ranked 32nd globally and 9th in the Arab world for unemployment, based on a survey covering 212 countries worldwide.

According to CEOWorld’s report, Iraq's unemployment rate is 14.2%.

In the Arab region, Iraq ranks behind Sudan, with the highest unemployment rate of 49.52%, followed by Djibouti at 27.93%, and Palestine at 24%.

Other Arab countries listed include Jordan at 22.8%, Somalia at 19.9%, Libya at 19.6%, Tunisia at 16.1%, and Lebanon at 14.5%. Yemen follows Iraq in 10th place with a 13.6% unemployment rate.

Globally, Sudan tops the list with 49.54%, followed by Pakistan at 48.52%, and South Africa at 33.5%. On the opposite end, Qatar boasts the lowest unemployment rate worldwide at just 0.3%, followed by the Faroe Islands at 0.5%.