US military base in Syria targeted by missiles, drone

Shafaq News/ A security source reported, on Thursday, that a US military base at the Koniko gas field in eastern Deir ez-Zor, Syria, was attacked with Grad missiles and a drone laden with explosives.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "US forces responded with artillery strikes on the missile launch sites in areas controlled by the Syrian regime south of the city of Mayadin, after intercepting the missiles with the base's air defense system, with no reported casualties."

Since October 7, Iraqi factions have attacked Israeli targets and US bases in Iraq and Syria, positioning itself as a key player in the pro-Iranian Axis of Resistance, which includes Yemen’s Ansarallah, Lebanese Hezbollah, and other factions that have pledged to defend Gaza against Israeli aggression.