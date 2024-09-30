US and Iraq to finalize security partnership as Coalition mission nears end, Blinken Says

Shafaq News/ On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed new details regarding the agreement between Washington and Baghdad to conclude the international coalition's mission in Iraq, highlighting plans for bilateral security arrangements to maintain a “security partnership” after the coalition’s departure.

Speaking at the ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, Blinken said, " 10 years ago the United States mobilized a global coalition to confront ISIS – or Daesh – a nihilist terror group that over the course of a few months had occupied territory comprising a third of both Iraq and Syria, which it used to conduct a horrific campaign of violence and brutality."

He emphasized the importance of continuing the coalition’s efforts to strengthen security and stability, particularly in Iraq and Syria, to prevent extremist groups like ISIS from exploiting regional conflicts. "It’s more important than ever that we enhance our efforts to strengthen security and stability, including in Iraq and Syria, and prevent extremists like ISIS from exploiting conflict in the region for their own benefit. " Blinken stated.

During the meeting, Blinken outlined the US and Iraq's plans to gradually transition from the current coalition mission, Operation Inherent Resolve, which is set to end in Iraq by September 2025. “the United States and Iraq will discuss – and with our other coalition partners as well – our plans for a phased transition of Operation Inherent Resolve. This military mission, established in response to Iraq’s 2014 request for support in its campaign against ISIS, will conclude in Iraq by September 2025,” Blinken said. " Over this period, the United States will work with Baghdad on bilateral security arrangements that will allow us to sustain and build our security partnership and cooperation."

Blinken also noted that Iraq would assume greater responsibility for ensuring ISIS does not reclaim territory within its borders. “our Iraqi partners will assume greater responsibility for ensuring that ISIS cannot retake territory within Iraq’s borders. We’re immensely grateful to Iraq and the Iraqi Security Forces for all of the sacrifices that they’ve made in this effort, and for their steadfast leadership in combating ISIS,” he added.

As the coalition enters this new phase of cooperation, Blinken expressed “hope to continue working with our coalition partners – including the NATO Mission in Iraq, which intends to continue its own security relationship with Iraq.”

In a separate announcement, Blinken disclosed that the United States plans to contribute “$168 million to the coalition’s annual Stabilization Pledge Drive for Iraq and Syria. This assistance will enable critical demining operations, restore essential services like water and electricity, invest in education, and promote economic opportunity.”