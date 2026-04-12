US, Iraqi armed groups agree to mutual military suspension

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), Iraq’s largest parliamentary bloc, has reached a conditional truce between Iraqi armed factions and the United States, an official told Shafaq News on Sunday.

According to Amer al-Fayez, head of the Tasmeem Alliance and part of the CF, the committee previously formed by the bloc and chaired by Hadi Al-Amiri, leader of the Badr Organization, secured an understanding under which Iraqi factions will suspend military activities against US interests in Iraq and the region, while the US will halt its attacks on sites linked to Iraq’s Islamic Resistance (IRI) and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-affiliated paramilitary network.

“The suspension could extend beyond the two-week truce signed between the US and Iran,” he added, noting that the military operations could come to a complete halt.

Since February 28, IRI-affiliated factions such as Kataib Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujaba have claimed nearly 450 attacks targeting US military facilities across Iraq and the wider region, describing the operations as part of a broader campaign tied to the US-Israeli war on Iran. Meanwhile, US forces have targeted sites linked to the IRI and the PMF.

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