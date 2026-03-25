US: Iraq did not share troop locations during armed groups’ attacks

Shafaq News- Washington/ Baghdad

The United States on Wednesday accused Iraq of failing to share troop locations, despite repeated requests aimed at avoiding unintended targeting during operations against Iran-aligned armed groups.

Speaking to Shafaq News, a US State Department official said Washington sought precise Iraqi Security Forces positions in recent weeks to protect units not involved in attacks on US personnel and facilities.

“The Iraqi government has not provided this information,” the official said, adding that US forces remain focused on defending personnel and facilities from “Iran-aligned terrorist militias.”

Armed factions under the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, many of which operate within the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), have targeted US assets across the country, including the US embassy in Baghdad, the Harir base in Erbil, and areas near Baghdad and Erbil airports, using rockets and drones while declaring alignment with Iran amid the expanding regional war, while the US warplanes carried out airstrikes on PMF positions inside Iraq.

Baghdad later authorized the PMF to respond to sources of fire and defend themselves.

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