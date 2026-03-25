Airstrikes hit PMF site in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Unidentified warplanes launched airstrikes on Al-Habbaniyah base in Iraq’s Al-Anbar province on Wednesday, targeting a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) intelligence unit, a source told Shafaq News.

No confirmed information on casualties or damage was immediately released.

The strike follows similar attacks on Tuesday that killed 15 PMF members and wounded 14, including commander Saad Daway, and marks the second raid on the base within 24 hours.