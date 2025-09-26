US Envoy to Shafaq News: Iraq central to US vision despite Trump’s America-first policy

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The United States chargé d’affaires in Baghdad, Joshua Harris, affirmed that Iraq remains central to Washington’s foreign policy under President Donald Trump, dismissing suggestions that the country has been pushed to the sidelines.

In an exclusive interview with Shafaq News, to be published in full later, Harris said, “The United States under President Trump’s leadership is going to put American interests first. That principle is applied here, and it’s true for what we’re doing around the world.”

Since the start of Trump’s second term, Washington has not appointed a new ambassador to Baghdad — a gap that Iraqi politicians and research centers interpret as a sign of waning US attention, often linking it to Iran’s influence or to possible bargaining over the nuclear file. Harris, however, stressed that cooperation with Baghdad is aimed at safeguarding “both US and Iraqi interests.”

He praised the work of “a team of professionals” at the US mission who, he said, are committed to making America “safer, stronger, and more prosperous,” while building a partnership that benefits both countries.

According to Harris, Washington’s vision is to support Iraq in becoming “fully sovereign, secure within its borders, and able to contribute to regional stability.” He added that economic development is a central goal, with the United States seeking to see Iraq “more prosperous through growth and partnership.”

The envoy’s remarks come as the Global Coalition’s combat troops begin withdrawing from Iraq.

Iraq has figured prominently in US policy since the 2003 invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein. Under President George W. Bush, Washington maintained a large military presence. The Obama administration oversaw a full withdrawal in 2011, a vacuum later exploited by ISIS, which drew the US back under the Global Coalition in 2014. President Joe Biden later scaled down the mission to advisory and training roles from 2021 onward, while remaining cautious about Iranian influence.