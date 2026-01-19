US Envoy Savaya vows crackdown on Iran-backed factions

Shafaq News– Washington

US President Donald Trump’s Envoy to Iraq, Mark Savaya, said on Monday he is committed to pursuing armed factions and strengthening Iraq’s security and stability.

In a statement on X, Savaya said he held a “very successful ” meeting with Tulsi Gabbard, the US Director of National Intelligence, and Joe Kent, head of the National Counterterrorism Center under the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

We had a very successful meeting with Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, and Joe Kent, the Director of @ODNIgov’s National Counterterrorism Center, during which we discussed a range of critical issues related to the matters I have previously raised. Our… pic.twitter.com/rmpDWXpJTZ — Mark Savaya (@Mark_Savaya) January 18, 2026

Savaya said the talks focused on “Iranian-backed militias and related networks,” stressing the need to build on what he called progress made by the Iraqi government over the past year, particularly in border security, combating smuggling and corruption, and reinforcing state authority.

Since his appointment as President Donald Trump’s envoy to Iraq earlier in 2025, Savaya has made near-daily public remarks on sovereignty, political power, and the evolving landscape that emerged from Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections. He has repeatedly called for the full dismantling of all armed factions, stressing that any disarmament process must be irreversible, carried out under a clear and binding national framework, and exclude armed groups from participation in government.

