UNAMI to pull out of Iraq’s Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) will close its field office in Kirkuk on Wednesday as part of a plan to adjust its presence in Iraq, according to Deputy Special Representative Claudio Cordone.

Following his meeting with the head of the Kirkuk Provincial Council, Mohammad Ibrahim al-Hafez, Cordone stated UNAMI would "continue carrying out its mandate across Iraq until the end of the year" despite the closure, adding jycoordination with local authorities would continue to support the completion of existing programs and projects.

The two sides discussed political, administrative, and electoral challenges in Kirkuk, and emphasized the importance of maintaining UN support for good governance, development initiatives, and the promotion of civil peace and coexistence among the province’s communities.

Al-Hafez expressed appreciation for UNAMI’s efforts in Kirkuk, particularly its role in "supporting electoral processes and encouraging peaceful coexistence," emphasizing the Provincial Council’s commitment to ongoing coordination with the United Nations on shared areas of work.

During the meeting, Al-Hafez also raised humanitarian issues, including the situation of 138 demolished Arab villages, and requested UNAMI’s support to "rebuild the villages and facilitate the voluntary and safe return of displaced residents."

About UNAMI

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) was established under UN Security Council Resolution 1500 in 2003 to assist Iraq’s political transition following the fall of Saddam Hussein. Its mandate includes political mediation, electoral assistance, humanitarian coordination, and human rights advocacy.

UNAMI’s operations were suspended temporarily after the August 2003 bombing of its Baghdad headquarters, which killed Special Representative Sérgio Vieira de Mello and 21 other personnel. The Mission later resumed operations and continues to operate under a Security Council mandate renewed annually.

Today, UNAMI provides support to Iraq’s efforts to strengthen political stability, national reconciliation, and sustainable development.