UN Iraq and Ministry of Water Resources launch "Water is Life" Campaign

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the United Nations in Iraq, in collaboration with the Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources, inaugurated a crucial campaign to tackle the nation's severe water crisis. The year-long initiative, titled "Water is Life – Every Drop Counts," seeks to educate Iraqi citizens on the critical state of their water resources and instill a sense of responsibility to address the crisis.

"Water is Life" Campaign

According to an official statement by UN Iraq, the "Water is Life" campaign will unfold in four phases over the next year. The initial phase aims to raise awareness about the water crisis and the impact of climate change. The second phase will introduce key stakeholders involved in managing Iraq's water resources, emphasizing accountability and collaboration. The third phase will highlight ongoing projects and efforts by the Iraqi government and UN agencies, showcasing both successes and current initiatives. The final phase will outline plans and strategies, including Iraq's participation in international forums to secure support and funding for water projects.

Minister of Water Resources

During the launch event at the Ministry of Water Resources, Minister Aoun Diab Abdullah emphasized the ministry's commitment to modernizing water management strategies and integrating advanced technologies in irrigation projects. "Our Ministry is dedicated to preventing waste and ensuring efficient use of water resources. The partnership with the UN and international organizations has been instrumental in these advancements. We appreciate their support in raising awareness and promoting sustainable practices," Abdullah said.

UN Resident Coordinator

Ghulam Mohammed Isaczai, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, underscored the urgency of the water crisis and the need for collective action. "Water is essential to life, yet we are facing a significant crisis with diminishing river levels and increasingly parched fields. Through joint efforts, we can address this challenge. Upgrading water systems, protecting rivers from pollution, and investing in innovative management practices are critical. Let's collaborate to safeguard water for Iraq's future. Every drop counts, and every action matters," Isaczai stated.