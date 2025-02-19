Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources shuts 53 wells in Karbala and Najaf

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq’s Ministry of Water Resources announced the closure of 53 wells in Karbala and Najaf amid growing concerns over groundwater depletion.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that technical teams sealed 26 wells in Karbala and 27 in Najaf, particularly in the Ain Al-Tamr district and near Lake Najaf, as part of a nationwide program targeting naturally flowing wells.

To ensure effective and sustainable well closures, the ministry has adopted, according to the statement, two key techniques: the first involves the use of advanced drilling equipment to control high-pressure wells, while the second is a cost-effective, locally developed method designed for greater efficiency.

The ministry also outlined a comprehensive strategy for groundwater management, including annual inventories of registered wells, monitoring of unauthorized drilling, updated well-drilling regulations, and the deployment of mobile enforcement teams to prevent violations, particularly regarding illegal fish farms and unlicensed wells.

Moreover, the ministry is drilling monitoring wells across Iraq and conducting detailed studies on cultivated areas and groundwater usage. “These initiatives aim to develop long-term policies to combat climate change effects and rising demand for groundwater, particularly with the expansion of wheat farming, which is crucial for Iraq’s food security.”

Reaffirming its commitment to protecting Iraq’s water resources, the ministry stressed that groundwater preservation is vital for both the country’s economy and future generations.