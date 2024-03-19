U.S. report ranks Iraq second-to-last in air quality, Iceland tops list Iraq iraq U.S.











Shafaq News/ A report on Tuesday revealed that Iraq ranked second-to-last in the world in terms of air quality, with Iceland topping the list. As the climate crisis continues to worsen, countries with a reputation for clean air are working quickly to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. However, this ambitious goal will require significant investments in renewable energy sources and is complicated by various factors. According to a report by the American magazine CEOWORLD, obtained by Shafaq News Agency, there are significant variations in air pollution levels between countries, with climate change exacerbating the problem. Iceland takes pride in having the cleanest air in the world among 100 countries listed in the report, with PM2.5 concentrations at 3.4 micrograms per cubic meter. Conversely, Chad was found to have the most polluted air, with PM2.5 concentrations reaching 89.7 micrograms. The rankings of European countries are as follows: Iceland (1), Estonia (6), Finland (7), Andorra (8), and Sweden (9). On the other end of the spectrum, Chad has the worst air quality, with recorded PM2.5 levels of 89.7 micrograms per cubic meter, followed by Iraq with 80.1 micrograms per cubic meter, then Pakistan, Bahrain, and Bangladesh, respectively.