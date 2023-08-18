Iranian ambassador to Iraq voices concerns over U.S. actions in the region

Shafaq News / Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kadhim Sadiq, characterized the recent actions by the Americans in the region as "troubling and counter to peace and stability in the area."

This statement emerged during his meeting with the Japanese Ambassador to Iraq, Futoshi Matsumoto, as reported by official Iranian media outlets on Friday.

These sources noted that during this meeting, both the Iranian and Japanese ambassadors in Iraq expressed their appreciation for the expanding regional role of Iraq, as they reviewed the latest regional and international developments.