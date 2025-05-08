Turkiye appoints former Minister Veysel Eroglu as special envoy to Iraq

Shafaq News/ Turkiye has appointed former Minister of Forestry and Water Affairs, Veysel Eroglu, as its special representative to Iraq, according to an official decree published Thursday in the country’s official gazette.

Eroglu, who held the ministerial post from 2011 to 2018, brings significant expertise in environmental and water resource management to his new diplomatic role.

As President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s special envoy, Eroglu is expected to lead high-level engagement with Baghdad on a range of issues, including regional security, economic cooperation, water-sharing arrangements, and reconstruction efforts.

Eroglu is expected to present his credentials in Baghdad in the coming weeks and will operate outside the Turkish Embassy in the Iraqi capital.