Turkish MIT neutralizes a PKK member in northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ Turkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) “neutralized” a senior PKK/KCK terrorist in northern Iraq, security sources told Anadolu on Friday.

Azad Akinci, according to Anadolu, codenamed Adil Mardin, was “responsible for the terror group's activities in the Makhmur camp. He was neutralized in an operation conducted in Makhmur, northern Iraq.”

The terrorist was sought by MIT with a red notice.

“Akinci was imprisoned in Turkiye for a while on charges of carrying out activities and propaganda on behalf of the terrorist organization.” The source said.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU.