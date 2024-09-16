CTG Kurdistan: Three PKK members killed and injured in Turkish airstrike on Makhmour Camp
Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region's Counter-terrorism Agency (CTG)
reported on Monday that a Turkish airstrike hit a gathering of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) members in the
Makhmour district between Nineveh and Erbil governorates.
According to
the agency, “the drone strike occurred at 9:45 am local time, targeting a PKK
assembly within the Makhmour camp resulting in one death and two injuries.”
The camp has
previously been a target of Turkish airstrikes. On September 10, a drone strike
killed one and injured three others.
In response,
hundreds of Makhmour residents flocked to the streets to protest against the
continued assaults on the camp. Protesters called on the Iraqi government to
intervene and prevent further Turkish attacks on Iraqi territory.
Last Friday,
Turkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) said it “neutralized” a
senior PKK/KCK terrorist, codenamed Adil Mardin, who was “responsible for the
terror group's activities in the Makhmur camp.”
Iraqi
authorities did not comment on any of the incidents.
The camp
houses hundreds of families who fled Turkiye years ago. Ankara alleges that the
PKK uses the camp as a base for training fighters and launching attacks within
Turkish territory.
PKK is
designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU.