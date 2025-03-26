Trebil crossing border opened: oil Shipments to Jordan uninterrupted

Shafaq News/ The Trebil border crossing between Iraq and Jordan is operating normally, with no issues hindering trade activities between the two countries, Emad al-Rishawi, the district mayor of Rutba, western Al-Anbar, stated on Wednesday.

In a statement, Al-Rishawi confirmed that oil exports through the border crossing are continuing smoothly.

"A new batch of Iraqi crude has been delivered to Jordan without any obstacles," he said.

Al-Rishawi further emphasized that the security and administrative situation at the crossing remains under control, with a steady flow of goods and travelers moving through the area.

This reassurance follows reports and videos shared by activists showing protests in the past, where demonstrators blocked oil tankers from crossing into Jordan.

The protests were reportedly triggered by chants considered offensive, which were made by some Palestinian and Jordanian fans during Iraq's recent World Cup qualifying match.

It is worth noting that approximately 60 oil tankers, half of which are Jordanian and half Iraqi, pass through the Trebil crossing daily, delivering 15,000 barrels of oil to the Jordanian refinery, which accounts for 15% of Jordan's daily oil needs.