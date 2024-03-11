The Chaldean Catholic Patriarch worldwide appeals for a rethinking of the entire Iraqi political process

Shafaq News/ Cardinal Louis Raphael I Sako, the Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church in Iraq and worldwide, issued a statement on Monday calling for a thorough review of the political process and the formation of new agreements that avoid "sectarianism and quotas".

Sako expressed his sincere congratulations and wishes to his Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. He also expressed his concern over the ongoing destructive wars in Palestine and other regions, saying, "It is unfortunate that this holy month comes and the destructive war continues in the holy lands (Palestine) and the conflicts here and there and the violation of human rights, freedom and dignity."

He stressed that "peace is not just an idea, but a vital project that requires courage and practical application in our daily lives." He called "for a joint effort by all people of good will in the world to reduce injustice, ease suffering, improve living conditions, and spread the culture of human fraternity and love."

The Cardinal specifically pointed out the need for Iraq, after twenty years of the fall of the regime, "to reevaluate its political course and create a new consensus framework that is not based on sectarian or quota divisions." He suggested "to rethink the entire political process, and reach a new formula of consensus that is not sectarian or quota-based, based on full citizenship that guarantees a better future for Iraqis, and preserves the mosaic of components and their rights, which is the beauty of Iraq."