Church leaders visit Gaza after Israel kills three at Catholic compound

Shafaq News – Gaza

Two senior Christian leaders visited Gaza on Friday in a rare show of solidarity, a day after an Israeli shell hit the territory’s only Catholic church, killing three people and wounding several others.

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa and Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III crossed into Gaza to express what they described as the “shared pastoral solicitude of the Churches of the Holy Land,” according to a statement from the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

The patriarchs arrived at the Holy Family Catholic Church compound, which suffered damage from Thursday’s strike. In addition to the three fatalities, ten others were injured, including the church’s resident priest.

The visit marks one of the few instances of international figures entering the besieged territory since the start of Israel’s latest military campaign in May. Access to Gaza has been severely restricted, with only a limited number of aid workers and Palestinians in need of urgent medical care allowed to leave.

The church leaders also announced the delivery of hundreds of tons of food, medical supplies, and other humanitarian aid to families in Gaza. Injured civilians from Thursday’s attack were reportedly evacuated for treatment outside the enclave.

The attack on the Catholic church compound drew strong condemnation from global religious and political figures. Pope Leo XIV reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire on Thursday, describing the deaths as "deeply distressing." US President Donald Trump reportedly contacted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to express his frustration over the incident.

Caritas Jerusalem and Caritas Internationalis issued statements expressing their sorrow and outrage over the deaths. Alistair Dutton, Secretary General of Caritas Internationalis, described the attack as a “painful reminder of the appalling conditions” civilians are enduring under siege and urged all parties to uphold the sanctity of life and the protection of non-combatant spaces.

Just three days before the strike, Caritas Jerusalem had warned in a report that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza had reached “an unprecedented level of devastation,” with civilian life disintegrating under the weight of the ongoing conflict.

The Israeli military expressed regret for what it called an accident and announced an investigation into the incident. Prime Minister Netanyahu released a statement saying Israel “deeply regrets that a stray ammunition hit Gaza’s Holy Family Church.”

Israel has come under international criticism for repeated strikes on schools, hospitals, and other civilian infrastructure, often alleging that Hamas fighters operate from within those areas. Palestinians, however, say no place in Gaza has felt safe since the offensive began following the October 7, 2023.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, more than 58,600 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict so far, with women and children comprising over half of the casualties.