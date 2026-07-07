Taqaddum’s Bashar Amej joins Iraqi parliament

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Tuesday named Bashar Amej of the Taqaddum (Progress) Party to replace Mohammed Nouri Al-Karbouli in parliament after the latter assumed his post as Minister of Industry and Minerals.

IHEC, the body responsible for organizing and supervising elections in Iraq, said Amej was the highest-voted eligible substitute on Taqaddum’s list, which won 27 seats under the leadership of Mohammad al-Halbousi, in the 329-member Council of Representatives.

Last month, IHEC named substitute candidates to fill five parliamentary seats vacated by lawmakers who joined the current government.