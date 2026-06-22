Taqadum party official loses assets after corruption arrest in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi anti-corruption court ordered on Monday to freeze all movable and immovable assets belonging to Alaa Samir Rashed (Al-Jubouri), director general of the Central Electricity Distribution Company and a senior figure in the Taqadum party, following his arrest on corruption charges, according to a document reviewed by Shafaq News.

The Federal Commission of Integrity arrested Al-Jubouri on Saturday on charges involving corruption and the misuse of public funds, a security source confirmed, with investigations still ongoing.

Electricity Minister Ali Saad Wahib moved Monday to remove two of al-Jubouri's deputies. Alaa Abdel-Hussein Abd Imran, deputy director general, was relieved due to a mismatch between his professional classification, a petroleum engineer, and the administrative role he held. Haider Mohammed Jawad was appointed in his place. Tariq Ibrahim Khalil, deputy director general for distribution affairs, was also removed, with Ahmed Khalaf Abdullah assigned as his replacement.

Iraq's Electricity Ministry dismissed the head of the Al-Karkh electricity sector and three officials in Abu Ghraib earlier in the week, while the Finance Ministry terminated the contracts of two employees. An additional 70 Baghdad employees were transferred for negligence in public duties.

On June 2, the Integrity Commission also detained four senior electricity officials over an alleged 1.744 billion-dinar ($1.33 million) scheme involving stolen electrical equipment in Diyala province.

A government source told Shafaq News that further changes at the Central Electricity Distribution Company are expected in the coming hours or days.