Sulfur clouds return, Baghdad suffocates under yellow skies

Shafaq News/ The sulfur clouds have returned once again to drape the mornings and evenings of the capital, Baghdad, in their yellow hue and suffocating sulfuric smell, defying the decisions and measures of the Iraqi government.

On Sunday evening, the camera of Shafaq News roamed the skies of Baghdad, documenting the spread of yellow smoke. This smoke has caused numerous cases of suffocation and raised concerns among the city's residents, who are looking for either a governmental solution or a merciful rain to cleanse the polluted air.

The capital Baghdad and some other provinces have recently witnessed a noticeable rise in air pollution rates, which raised concerns among citizens, while specialists warned of the dangers of environmental pollution on human health, especially the respiratory system.

Last month, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani also announced comprehensive measures to tackle pollution and improve environmental conditions in Baghdad, which has recently been affected by a widespread sulfur odor.