State of Law Leader casts ballot, rejects foreign interference in Iraq

State of Law Coalition leader Nouri al-Maliki cast his vote on Tuesday in Iraq’s parliamentary elections, rejecting any form of foreign interference in the country’s internal affairs.

Al-Maliki told reporters that the elections were taking place despite “many obstacles and attempts to postpone them,” warning that any delay would have undermined the legitimacy of both parliament and the political process. He said the next government would likely continue to be shaped through consensus among major forces, noting that alliances remain essential for forming the largest parliamentary bloc.

He also underlined Iraq’s independence, saying foreign advice and support are welcome, but interference in national affairs is not.

Al-Maliki called on political groups that boycotted the vote to return to the political process and contribute to reform efforts and the fight against corruption.

The State of Law Coalition (Dawlat al-Qanoon) is fielding 425 candidates nationwide and expects to win 40 to 45 seats, relying on one of Iraq’s most organized electoral networks. The bloc won 92 seats in 2014 before al-Maliki ceded the premiership to Haider al-Abadi amid domestic and international pressure, fell to 25 seats in 2018 due to internal divisions, and rebounded to 35 seats in 2021, becoming the second-largest Shiite bloc after Muqtada al-Sadr’s movement.

