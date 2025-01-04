Speaker Al-Mashhadani on Iraqi Martyrs' Day: Weak government means weak political process

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani reminded the country's political leaders of a "political settlement” paper from a previous discussion.

Speaking at the Iraqi Martyrs' Day commemoration, Al-Mashhadani called on those opposing the current political process in Iraq to “take responsibility and reconsider the political settlement paper.”

He further stressed the need for all political forces to commit to "supporting and strengthening the current government," emphasizing that "a weak government means a weak political process in Iraq."

Al-Mashhadani reiterated the parliament's support for Iraq’s stance on backing Gaza, condemning the ongoing Israeli war which has resulted in over 45,000 deaths, most of them women and children.