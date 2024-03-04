Sovereignty Alliance foresees agreement on Diyala local government formation

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Khamis Al-Khanjar, the head of the Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada), said that the political parties would reach a consensus in the coming days regarding a unified vision for establishing the local government in Diyala.

Speaking at Al-Rafidain Center For Dialogue meeting, Al-Khanjar emphasized the importance of "preserving Iraq's unity as a fundamental principle in their political approach, but opposition to form regions on sectarian lines."

Furthermore, Al-Khanjar voiced support for Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's government in its" strategic dialogue" with the United States and the Global Coalition.

"Such dialogues help exchange experiences and information and establish security."

Providing insights into the elections of heads in the local councils, Al-Khanjar revealed plans for a session within the next two weeks to elect a governor and council chairman in Kirkuk.

Regarding the disagreements among various components in Diyala, Al-Khanjar revealed that he presented three potential scenarios for resolution.

"We expect to finalize a unified vision for the formation of the local government in Diyala in the coming days."

Since its formation, the Diyala Council has failed to secure an absolute majority vote for the chairman and has been suspended many times due to a quorum loss.