Sources: Iraq’s Al-Sadr firmly rejects discussions of rejoining political scene

Shafaq News/ Some parties are attempting to persuade prominent Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the National Shiite Movement (the Sadrist), to resume political activities, sources close to Al-Hanana, al-Sadr's residence, revealed on Monday.

The sources told Shafaq News, "All the claims about opening communication channels with the National Shiite Movement or discussing its return to the political process are purely personal speculations,” adding, "This issue is up to the leader of the movement, who firmly refuses any dialogue on it."

In June 2022, al-Sadr withdrew from Iraq’s political process and announced he would not participate in future elections to avoid involvement with "corrupt politicians," following his call for the resignation of all 73 of his MPs in Parliament.

The political crisis in Iraq deepened following the 2021 parliamentary elections, as political blocs failed to form a government until reaching an agreement on Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's government in October 2022.