Al-Sadr expels armed supporters targeting “fellow Iraqis”

Shafaq News/ Influential Iraqi cleric and leader of the National Shiite Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, warned he would expel any members who bear arms against Iraqis, signaling “a zero-tolerance” stance on internal violence.

Salih Muhammad al-Iraqi, a close aide to Sadr, shared the statement on social media, quoting Al-Sadr as saying, "Anyone who uses weapons within Iraq against fellow Iraqis fires a bullet into my chest…and they are to be expelled from the al-Sadr family and the Shiite National Movement."

Al-Sadr called on his supporters and Iraqi nationals to report any individuals engaging in violence against citizens, urging them to isolate and avoid those who violate his directive.