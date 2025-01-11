Source: Trump envoy expected to visit Iraq with security message for PM Al-Sudani

Shafaq News/ A political source revealed, on Saturday, that a special envoy of US President-elect Donald Trump is expected to visit Iraq soon, delivering a message to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

The source told Shafaq News, "The American envoy is likely to arrive in Baghdad carrying direct messages from Trump about the security of the region and Iraq’s role in maintaining it." The visit, the source noted, might be unannounced and will include discussions on Al-Sudani’s recent diplomatic visits and Trump's perspective on evolving regional dynamics.

Last week, another political source disclosed that Prime Minister Al-Sudani had already received a message from Trump via a special envoy in an unpublicized visit.

The message reportedly focused on key issues, including controlling arms outside the state's authority, curbing the activities of Iran-linked factions, steering Iraq away from involvement in Syria, and supporting the formation of a new Syrian government.

A government source confirmed to Shafaq News that Iraq is actively working to promote stability in the region.

Notably, Al-Sudani has undertaken multiple regional visits following the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria, including trips to Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and, most recently, Iran. During these visits, he engaged in discussions on security matters, emphasizing Iraq's role as a mediator among rivals and a partner fostering friendly relations with all states.