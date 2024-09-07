Source: Protest leaders plan major meeting to discuss revival of October uprising

Shafaq News/ The October Protest Movement, known in Iraq as the Tishreen Movement, is set to hold a meeting today, Saturday, to decide on the revival of widespread protests starting next month, aiming to tackle corruption and push for political reforms.

A senior source within the movement told Shafaq News, "A large number of prominent October protesters will convene in a southern governorate to strategize on relaunching the October Revolution in the coming days. The focus will be on addressing corruption and overhauling the political system."

The source, who requested anonymity, indicated that the meeting will deliberate on whether the protests will be limited to Baghdad or extend to other governorates and whether they will involve continuous sit-ins or weekly demonstrations. "It is agreed that the October protests will return with the same intensity," the source said, adding that the details will be finalized in today's meeting.

Last Wednesday, Rahman al-Jaza'eri, a leader in the State of Law Coalition, confirmed to Shafaq News that some members of the Coordination Framework, including the State of Law, are dissatisfied with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's government. Their concerns include the incomplete political agreement and al-Sudani's "lack of commitment to the project endorsed by the Framework."

Al-Jaza'eri suggested that this discontent might lead to protests similar to the October demonstrations, noting that the exclusion of the Sadrist movement also contributes to opposition against al-Sudani's administration. "The situation could escalate to a mass demonstration, similar to the one that led to the resignation of Adil Abdul-Mahdi," he said, adding that other parties dissatisfied with al-Sudani's government might join the protesters.

The October 2019 protests, which began with demands for better services and ending corruption, quickly evolved into a nationwide uprising stretching from Baghdad to Basra. The movement became a pivotal moment in Iraqi politics post-2003, uniting diverse social groups and leading to casualties and the resignation of Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi.

Although the protests subsided somewhat due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the sit-ins persisted until security forces intervened.

Some cities, like Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar, experienced conflicts with armed groups attempting to dismantle the protest camps, which were eventually removed by government order earlier this year.

The 2019 protests were initially met with severe repression, with security forces employing deadly force. After a brief lull, demonstrations resumed on October 25, escalating into open-ended sit-ins across ten governorates, including the capital, Baghdad.