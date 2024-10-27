Source: Iraq’s CF rejects passing the Amnesty Law in its current form, says MP

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Zeinab al-Khazraji, a member of the Coordination Framework (CF) that includes Shia political forces, stated that the CF rejects passing the amendment to the General Amnesty Law in its current form.

Al-Khazraji told Shafaq News Agency, “The political blocs have not yet agreed on approving the laws listed on today’s session agenda.”

“The current situation in the House of Representatives suggests that the vote on the Personal Status Law, the Amnesty Law, and the Property Restitution Law will be postponed until further notice, awaiting consensus on their approval,” she noted.

The CF member continued, “We reject the provisions included in the amendment to the Amnesty Law and the release of those who embezzled public funds and whose hands are stained with the blood of Iraqis.”

On Thursday, a parliamentary source revealed that Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish blocs have reached an agreement to pass politically contentious laws during today's session.

"The parliamentary leadership has decided to include several key proposals, including the Kurdish bloc’s demand for the Property Restitution Law, the CF's demand for the Personal Status Law, and the Sunni blocs’ demand for amendments to the Amnesty Law," the source explained, adding that parliament will vote on these laws as a package deal, meaning that if any law is rejected, all the laws will be postponed to a later session.

The General Amnesty Law has drawn widespread public criticism. Experts, activists, and citizens argue that this law could enable the release of those convicted of terrorist activities.