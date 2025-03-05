Senior Iraqi power official survives assassination attempt in Diyala

Senior Iraqi power official survives assassination attempt in Diyala
2025-03-05T17:30:13+00:00

Shafaq News/ The deputy director of Diyala’s electricity distribution branch survived an assassination attempt on Wednesday after being shot, Iraq’s Central Electricity Distribution Directorate said.

In a statement, the directorate condemned the attack targeting engineer Saad Hussein Radam Al-Tamimi, confirming that he sustained gunshot wounds and is set to undergo surgery.

No further details were immediately available on the assailants or the motive behind the attack.

