Second withdrawal shakes Diyala’s largest alliance

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Diyala Provincial Council member Farqad Al-Rubaie announced her withdrawal from the "Security and Stability of Diyala" bloc, marking the second withdrawal from the alliance in weeks.

“I announce my withdrawal from the alliance,” Al-Rubaie said in a brief statement, without providing further details.

Informed sources in Diyala indicated, “The conflict over administrative units and positions in the governorate has reached its peak a few days ago, sparking significant disputes among the bloc within the Security and Stability alliance, the largest bloc that formed the local government in the governorate.”

The sources told Shafaq News, “Some blocs within the alliance are trying to dominate the most important positions at the expense of others,” expecting “other withdrawals if there is no consensus and division of positions according to the entitlements.”

A member of the Diyala Council and head of the State of Law bloc in Diyala, Turki al-Atabi, had earlier announced his withdrawal from the alliance in a Facebook post, without providing any reasons for his decision.

Notably, the Security and Stability of Diyala bloc includes two members from Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq and five from the Sovereignty Alliance, Azm Alliance, State of Law Coalition, Badr Organization, and the Al-Asas Coalition. Rashad Al-Tamimi, a member of the Diyala Council from Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, is leading the bloc.