Shafaq News/ A source within the local police reported, on Wednesday, that the residence of Sadr al-Din al-Qabbanji, the Friday prayer imam in Najaf, was targeted in an armed attack.

According to the source, a guard stationed at al-Qabbanji's home, located in Al-Ghadeer district in central Najaf, sustained injuries early this morning following an RPG-7 rocket attack on the residence.