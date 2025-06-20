Al-Hakim: Iran shocked the world

Shafaq News / On Friday, Iraqi Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma) leader Ammar al-Hakim praised Iran’s response to Israeli strikes as “a way that astonished the world”.

Speaking at the fourth annual conference of Imam Hussein’s orators ahead of Muharram (the first month in the Islamic Hijri calendar), al-Hakim stated, “The Islamic Republic pursued negotiations, but then faced treachery and absorbed the shock.”

Regarding Parliamentary elections, he urged Iraqis to participate “widely, effectively and conscientiously”, advising voters to choose “righteous individuals on clear, service-oriented lists.”

Meanwhile, the Grand Imam of Najaf Friday prayers, Sadr al-Din al-Qabbanji, predicted that “Iran would ultimately dismantle the state of Israel.”

In his sermon, he stated, “This battle will end either with Israel’s demise or its defeat, as per their historical narratives limiting their existence to 80 years.”

He called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to surrender to Iran and urged US President Donald Trump to send a handwritten apology to the Iranian people.

Al-Qabbanji also demanded compensation for Iran’s material and non-material losses and the lifting of sanctions, warning that failure to do so would mark “the eternal end of Israel.”