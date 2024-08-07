Rocket attack on US forces in Iraq may derail withdrawal talks

Shafaq News/ A recent rocket attack on US forces at Ain Al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq on Monday could disrupt ongoing negotiations regarding the future presence of Global Coalition forces and their potential withdrawal from the country.

According to a report by The National, "Baghdad and Washington have been engaged in negotiations over the past few months to arrange the future of the US military presence in Iraq. However, the talks have been progressing slower than demanded by Iran-backed armed factions, which may explain the resurgence of attacks on US forces."

A diplomatic source, who requested anonymity, was quoted in the report saying, "It is important to note that such an attack runs counter to Iraq's interests, particularly concerning negotiations about the withdrawal of foreign forces."

The report highlighted that Iran-backed groups had agreed to an informal truce earlier this year, which had generally held despite sporadic attacks on US forces. The diplomatic source added that "it does not matter whether any truce has been violated."

The attack on Ain Al-Asad Airbase occurred amid concerns of a broader regional escalation involving Iran, Lebanon, and Israel following the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Lebanese Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur.

According to the diplomatic source, the attack on Ain Al-Asad "could be a response to the US strike on the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on July 20 in Babil, which killed four PMF members. US officials stated the strike targeted militants preparing to attack Coalition and US forces with drones."

The source added, "We reject any attack on foreign interests in Iraq, whether from within or outside the country," emphasizing that the attack on Ain Al-Asad "violates Iraq's sovereignty and only serves to escalate the already challenging regional security situation."