Realty Plus: Iraqi skyscraper could topple Burj Khalifa as world's tallest building

Shafaq News/ A groundbreaking new skyscraper is proposed for Basra, Iraq, aiming to become the world’s tallest building if approved, according to Realty Plus, an Indian real estate magazine.

Designed by AMBS Architects, this ambitious project, named ‘The Bride,’ would reach an impressive height of 1,153 meters, surpassing Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, which stands at 829.8 meters, and the Kingdom Tower in Saudi Arabia, currently under construction at 1,008 meters.

As reported by the magazine, the design features four interconnected towers and includes a unique ‘veil’ that will provide shade for parks, gardens, and adjacent smaller structures. The eco-friendly building is intended to generate more renewable energy than it consumes and will encompass 1.5 million square feet of floor space.

AMBS Architects highlight the building's versatility, stating, “It will be enjoyed by thousands of people in endless ways, within it, on it or under it, from walking in the vast shaded parks and promenades at ground level, to having lunch or shopping in a sky-square hundreds of meters above sea level.”