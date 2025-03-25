Protests in Iraq’s Sinjar: Locals threaten escalation over YBS detainees

Shafaq News/ Dozens of residents in Sinjar, west of Iraq’s Nineveh Province, staged protests on Tuesday, demanding the release of several detained members of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS).

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that demonstrators gathered near security headquarters in the Sinuni area, urging authorities to free those recently arrested by Iraqi forces.

The protesters reportedly threatened to escalate their actions if their demands were not addressed.

Recent security tensions in Sinjar between Iraqi security forces and the YBS, a military formation linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), have led to clashes and arrests in the region.

Sinuni has been a hotspot for recurring tensions due to the presence of multiple security and military forces. Locals continue to demand the implementation of the Sinjar Agreement between Baghdad and Erbil to normalize the situation and restore stability.